Roaring Fork Schools board still on hold with superintendent announcement

An announcement could come before the Wednesday Roaring Fork School District Board of Education meeting on the district’s new superintendent — or not.

“We know that everyone is eagerly awaiting news on the superintendent search,” a board statement included in the Wednesday meeting packet says. “While we still aren’t ready to make an announcement, please know that we continue to work through the post-interview process; it can take some time to follow up with references, negotiate contract details and carefully consider the decision.”

While the board is “optimistic” that it will have an announcement ahead of the board meeting, it’s possible the process could continue.

“The board will provide an oral update if we have not yet concluded the process,” the statement reads. “The board remains committed to working through this process thoughtfully to find the right person to lead us into the next school year and beyond.”

The board, with help from executive search consultants, is seeking to replace Superintendent Rob Stein, who announced in January that he will resign at the end of the current school year.





Finalists for the position were announced April 6 . They are Tammy Clementi, Jose “Joe” Lopez and Jesús Rodriguez.

Clementi and Rodriguez both have extensive education backgrounds in Colorado at the district and state level.

Rodriguez is currently chief academic officer for Dallas public schools; Lopez is currently superintendent of the Kermit Independent School District in Texas; and Clementi has been working for the past six years at the national level as director of academic planning and analytics for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, a leading education company.

Each candidate separately visited the district in mid-April to interview with the school board and meet with the executive team and advisory groups. Each also attended a public meet-and-greet and community forum.

More than 1,400 public comments were received during the process, which the school board said it has been considering in making its decision.

The regular RFSD school board meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the District Office in Carbondale, 400 Sopris Ave., and is also live-streamed with Spanish interpretation via Zoom.

Also on the agenda is a report on 2022-23 school district budget expenses from Chief Financial Officer Nathan Markham, and a gifted education monitoring report from Superintendent Stein.

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com .