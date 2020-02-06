Roaring Fork School District cancels classes for Friday because of snowstorm; CMC also closes some campuses

All classes in the Roaring Fork School District, which includes schools in Basalt, are canceled Friday as well as some Colorado Mountain College campuses because of the current snowstorm, officials announced Thursday evening.

“Due to inclement weather conditions, all Roaring Fork Schools will be closed tomorrow, February 7. All after-school and building activities will also be canceled,” RFSD announced.

District public information officer Kelsy Been said early reports point to unsafe road conditions continuing Friday.

“Although we do not usually make snow day decisions this early, we’ve received earlier than usual reports from road and highway plowing operations departments of expected unsafe and hazardous road conditions,” Been said in a news release. “Any decision to cancel school is based on student and staff safety.”

Been said the snow day declaration is for Friday only, and if activities are canceled Saturday because of conditions, another notice will be sent.

As of Thursday night, all games on Saturday were still scheduled to be played as normal. Basalt basketball is at Grand Valley. BHS wrestling is scheduled to go to Meeker.

Friday night’s basketball games between host Basalt and rival Roaring Fork will not be played. The teams were trying to reschedule as of Thursday night. BHS wrestling had also been scheduled to compete Friday at Rifle.

In a tweet late Thursday night, Colorado Mountain College said three of its campuses would be closed Friday.

“Due to severe weather conditions, the RIFLE, GLENWOOD, and SPRING VALLEY campuses will be closed Friday,” CMC said on Twitter.

The valley area remains under a winter storm warning until early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Up to 30 inches of snow is expected at higher elevations during the warning. Nearly a foot of snow fell Thursday in parts of the Roaring Fork Valley.