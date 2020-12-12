Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers marks its 25th anniversary

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers honored its founders and recognized its volunteer of the year for 2020 at a 25th anniversary celebration on Dec. 5.

Commemorative plaques were presented to co-founders Michael Hutton and Kevin O’Brien. David Hamilton, another founder and the organization’s longtime executive director, was unable to attend.

Also at the event, Helen Carlsen was honored as volunteer of the year by current RFOV executive director Ron Rash.

“Despite pandemic and wildfire, community members contributed more volunteer hours to RFOV trail and habitat projects in 2020 than in the previous year,” RFOV said in a statement.

The organization is preparing for an even busier 2021, having committed to addressing the surge in trail use — in part related to the coronavirus pandemic — and the increased need for landscape restoration. RFOV is leading the response to the Grizzly Creek Fire.

At the ceremony, Hutton said RFOV not only helps public land managers through its projects, it unites community members via stewardship.

“I’m so proud of what RFOV has accomplished in the past 25 years. The organization has grown from me, Kevin, and David into a success beyond our wildest dreams,” Hutton said.