Roaring Fork girls lacrosse beats Grand Junction, faces Aspen in second round

The Roaring Fork High School girls lacrosse team defeated Grand Junction Tuesday night by a score of 16-7, advancing the team to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

In a game that was never considered close, the 10th-seeded Roaring Fork team saw goal contributions from eight different scorers Tuesday, with senior Sophie Hodgson leading the way with four points on the night. Three of those points came in the form of goals.

Hodgson, who will find her way to CU Boulder following graduation and will consider trying out for the Division I lacrosse team, said the Rams are ready for the challenges that present themselves next.

“We all know that we’ve got what it takes to make it to the championship and I think that’s something that we have a very good team,” Hodgson said. “We really can stick with any team in Colorado as long as we play to our potential and stick to what we know.”

Taking on Aspen High School in the second round on Thursday night, Hodgson also knows there is unfinished business to be dealt with.





“Aspen is a big rivalry game for us and we are 1-1 against them this year,” Hodgson said. “We definitely want to be able to walk away with a win on Thursday and take the series.”

Starting the season 5-0 before dropping five of their last 10 games, Roaring Fork coach Chelsea Robson knows the team’s first five wins were no fluke.

“We are a good team that just happened to kind of hit a roadblock toward the back half of our season,” Robson said. “I think the girls on this team play at a very high level and as long as we don’t let our opponents control our pace of play, we have the chance to do some pretty special things this season.”

A team consisting of 10 seniors, Robson also said resiliency has helped get them to where they are now.

“There is no quit in these girls and they are very committed to this game,” Robson said. “I applaud these seniors for the work they put in during the offseason and the leadership that they have shown to the other girls.”

First draw for Thursday’s matchup against No. 7 Aspen is set for 7 p.m. on the AHS turf, following the Aspen girls soccer team’s home playoff game at 5 p.m.

