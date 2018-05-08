Road closures set for Tuesday in Glenwood Springs Grand Avenue bridge vicinity

Two areas on either side of the Grand Avenue Bridge in Glenwood Springs will have temporary closures Tuesday while milling and paving work is being completed.

According to bridge project officials, the Interstate 70 Exit 116 eastbound off ramp will be closed from approximately 3-5 p.m. During this time, eastbound motorists are advised to use Exit 114 for access into Glenwood Springs.

Also, Eighth Street from Grand Avenue to Cooper Avenue will be closed from about 10 a.m. to noon, also for paving work. Motorists should use Ninth Street for access east of Grand Avenue during this time.