Rifle bank robbery suspect arrested in Denver hotel

A detective with Garfield County Sheriffs Department enters the Bank of Colorado at 1200 Railroad Avenue in Rifle about an hour after a robbery occurred Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

A suspect in Tuesday’s robbery of the Bank of Colorado in Rifle was arrested in a Denver hotel Friday morning.

Rifle Police spokesperson Robin Steffen said the suspect is linked to both the bank robbery in Craig on Sept. 17 and the Sept. 24 robbery in Rifle.

Steffen said the investigation is ongoing, and they will release more information when it is available.

“It was a coordinated effort between Rifle Police Department, Craig Police Department, the FBI, the Denver Police Department, and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office,” Steffen said.

Rifle Police are working with Craig Police, which is the lead agency on the investigation.

The robbery in Rifle occurred in the 1200 Block of Railroad avenue just after noon Tuesday.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.