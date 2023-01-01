 Riding into ’23 | AspenTimes.com
Riding into ’23

A fat-tire cyclist takes the gradual ride up Rio Grande Trail by Stein Park in Aspen on New Year’s Day. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, which is a national holiday with banks, government and post offices closed.
Rick Carroll/The Aspen Times
