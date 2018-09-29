RFTA bus hits, ‘severely injured’ woman crossing Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs

A woman was severely injured Friday night when she was attempting to cross Grand Avenue near City Market in Glenwood Springs and was hit by a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus, according to Glenwood Springs police.

Police Chief Terry Wilson said Saturday morning that the incident happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday when a southbound RFTA bus was pulling up to the stop in the 1400 block of Grand, near the school district administration building.

"The driver slowed, looked and did not see anyone at the stop and began to accelerate," Wilson said. "Right at that time a young lady ran across the street from the east, City Market side, trying to catch the bus and was hit by the bus and severely injured."

The woman, who has not been identified, was described as Latina, and is believed to be in her 30s, Wilson said.

The woman was taken to Valley View Hospital and was air-lifted a short time later to a Grand Junction hospital with severe injuries. No update on her condition was available Saturday morning.

Wilson said the incident remains under investigation.

