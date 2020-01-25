Reward of up to $7,000 being offered for information on Snowmass theft

Snowmass Village authorities and Eagle County Crimestoppers are looking for help cracking the case of the theft of a safe-box from a Snowmass Village condominium.

The safe was taken from a Willows Condo on Campground Lane sometime during the week of Oct. 21 and 28, according to Snowmass Village police investigators. A hidden key was discovered outside and a person or persons gained access.

“Nothing in the condo was disturbed and just the safe-box was taken from a dresser drawer where it was being stored,” according to a statement from Crimestoppers. “Contents inside the safe-box included a large amount of cash, several titles to vehicles and a Social Security card.”

“The owner of the safe-box is offering a $2,000 cash reward for information to assist investigators with the recovery and up to an additional $5,000 cash reward if the safe-box and its contents are recovered,” the statement continued.

Tips can be made anonymously. Call the Eagle County Crimestoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS or the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500. Tips also can be submitted to the Snowmass Village Police at 970-923-5330. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of an involved suspect, you could earn as large as a $7,000 reward.