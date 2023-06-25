Review: ‘Carole King Musical’ a beautiful show

Scenes from "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," which opened Thursday and runs through Saturday, July 8.

Theatre Aspen’s first show of their 40th anniversary season, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” opened on Thursday, kicking off a dynamic summer season.

First performed for sold out audiences at San Francisco’s Curran Theater in 2013 before hitting Broadway in 2014 “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” weaves the music and life of Carole King into a jukebox musical tapestry. The book is by Douglas McGrath, with words and music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King and Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil.

Bookended with moments from King’s Carnegie Hall performance, “Beautiful” is a captivating experience celebrating the iconic life and music of the eponymous singer-songwriter. Set against the backdrop of a golden era of the music industry the show takes the audience on a tour through Carole King’s extraordinary career, beginning with her life as a songwriter crafting hits for legendary artists of the time, to growing into performing her own seminal music.

With its infectious melodies that had the audience singing along, heartfelt storytelling, and stellar performances the musical envelopes the attendees in a nostalgic, uplifting, and unforgettable celebration of Carole King’s journey.

Julia Knitel as Carole King positively blooms. We meet her in 1958 Brooklyn as a precocious sixteen-year-old selling her first song at 1650 Broadway to music publisher Don Kirshner (Dan Fenaughty) who tells her if she can deliver more where that came from she might one day have an office with the company. Not long after, at Queens College Carole meets and falls for lyricist Gerry Goffin (Miles Jacoby).





Their whirlwind romance and partnership infused their work with hits like “Some Kind of Wonderful,” performed by The Drifters (Al Igbinigie, Kyshawn Lane, Trey McCoy, Correy West). While it was surely a forgotten prop, a well-timed kick of a leather handbag off stage by one of the members of The Drifters was the first of many cheers from the audience.

Carole meets belting-lyricist Cynthia Weil (Sara King) who is searching for a collaborative composer. Carole and Gerry share their recent work, “Take Good Care of My Baby,” which attracts the attention of Barry Mann (Barrett Riggins), a composer in the next office over fating Cynthia and Barry’s introduction. Their chemistry and synergy send sparks flying from their very first interaction.

The couples are pitted against one another with the task of creating a new song for The Shirelles (Joann Gilliam, Danea Osseni, Sasha Spitz, Dori Waymer). Carole and Gerry write “Will You Love Me Tomorrow “while Cynthia and Barry bring “He’s Sure the Boy I Love” to the table. Don’s choice of Carole and Gerry’s song rockets them to the top of the charts, and solidifies the friendly rivalry between the two teams.

The initial competition sparks an impressive string of recognizable hits like “Up on the Roof” and “On Broadway” performed by The Drifters, Little Eva (Dori Waymer) with her stunning dress transition in “The Loco-Motion” and the first moment the audience collectively and audible sang aloud with Barry Mann starting and then The Righteous Brothers (Tate McElhaney, Riley Thad Young) taking the performance of “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling”.

Act I ends at the taping of a TV recording of Carole and Gerry’s most recent song “One Fine Day” initially performed by the stunning Janelle Woods (Sasha Spitz). Gerry comments that Janelle really was not giving it her all, he could tell. Carole is surprised by this, and after very little pressure Gerry confesses his restlessness in their marriage, and his feelings for Janelle. Knitel as Carole seizes the moment and, with raw energy and immense control proclaims to the retreating Gerry that “One fine day, we’ll meet once more/Then you’ll want the love, you threw away before/One fine day, you’re gonna want me for your girl.”

The audience is left on the edges of their seats awaiting Act II, which opens fifteen charged minutes later with Carole in the recording studio where she is asked by one of the guitarists, Nick (Tate McElhaney), to sing at the Bitter End. Carole declines stating that she is a songwriter, not a singer.

Couples Carole and Gerry, and Cynthia and Barry work through their romantic relationship struggles each coming to drastically different conclusions for each couple. Carole, returning from vacation and finding her feet again, meets Cynthia and Barry at the Bitter End and finally acquiesces to performing one of her new songs, “It’s Too Late”. Inspired by the experience, she moves to Los Angeles to finally record her own album, Tapestry.

An evening of “Beautiful” was summed up perfectly at the beginning of the night by Theater Aspen’s Producing Director, Jed Bernstein, and a fellow audience member overheard leaving the theater. In Bernstein’s welcome he said, “There is Taylor Swift, Sarah Bareilles, and Brandi Carlile. But first, there was Carole King.” And the overheard quote ending the evening of, “That was just so good, I cried at every song they were so good!” Warm up your singing voices before you attend as the cast will have you singing along and well after the finale.

For more: https://theatreaspen.org/beautiful-carole-king-musical/