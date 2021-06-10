‘Reverse’ Fourth of July parade planned for Aspen

Aspen officials confirmed Thursday the annual Fourth of July festivities will include a reverse parade where there are “stationary exhibits” and crowds will be walking through the downtown Aspen core.

The city and the Aspen Resort Chamber Association said the July 4 stationary parade “allows the public to move throughout the core and experience various activation areas, providing entertainment while supporting pedestrian flow,” according to a news release.

The event is free to the public, and the Aspen core will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 4, which is a Sunday.

Officials first brought up the idea of the reverse parade during meetings in March.

There will be different blocks where exhibits will be located that include animals, a kids’ zone and nonprofits.

Planned street closures in Aspen for the 2021 annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade, which this year will be stationary with the crowds walk along the closed streets.

The theme this year is “Stars, Stripes and Aspen Forever.”

Last year, all festivities for the Fourth of July celebration were canceled due to the COVID-19.

“The health and safety of the community and visitors continues to be a priority as the summer season begins,” officials said in the release states. “ACRA and the city of Aspen are happy that the community can celebrate Independence Day in the spirit of the holiday, albeit in a modified manner.”

Because of fire concerns, there will not be a fireworks show this year, just as there has not been in recent years due to drought conditions.

Organizations interested in participating in the parade must register for the event, and can get more information from ACRA .

Space is limited and registration is open until June 28 or when the spots are full.

Participation is free and open to all local organizations, businesses, individuals and groups.

Nominations are also being accepted for the stationary parade’s grand marshal. The person being nominated should either live or work in Aspen and have contributed to the community in an overwhelming way over the past years. For more information on registration or nominations, go to aspenchamber.org.

To submit a nomination for Grand Marshal, visit: https://aspenchamber.org/events/4th-of-july/grand-marshal