Results: Daniel Metzger, Elizabeth Hogan win Audi Power of Four trail run 50k races

Women's 50-kilometer race winner Elizabeth Hogan, of Louisville, Colo., takes part in the Audi Power of Four trail run on Saturday, July 9, 2022, which goes from Aspen to Snowmass Village.

Courtesy of Jeremy Swanson/Aspen Skiing Co.

Daniel Metzger and Elizabeth Hogan took the top spots in the 50-kilometer race of the 10th annual Audi Power of Four trail run on Saturday, which began in Aspen and finished in Snowmass Village. The Aspen Skiing Co.-produced event takes runners up and over each of the four Skico ski areas.

Metzger, 28 of Colorado Springs, won the overall crown with a time of 5 hours, 59 minutes, 53.9 seconds. He came in nearly 12 minutes ahead of runner-up finisher Michael Mitchell (6:11:33.5), 23 of Denver, and third-place finisher Henry Harris (6:14:15.2), 24 of Denver.

Carbondale’s Jack Watson, 42, was the top local finisher, placing sixth overall in 7:07:24.8. Carbondale’s Ian Stuart, 40, was a spot back in 7:08:59.8, while Aspen’s Aaron Murphy, 27, was eighth in 7:18:35.7.

Hogan, 22 of Louisville, Colorado, took the women’s 50k crown in 6:26:41.4 to finish fourth overall. Carbondale’s Audra Schmidt, 33, was second among women and ninth overall in 7:19:48.2. Aspen’s Jenya Berino, 32, rounded out the women’s podium by finishing 11th overall in 7:32:58.3.





In the Power of Two, or the 25k race — which included only Buttermilk and Snowmass to ascend and descend, excluding the steeper slopes of Aspen Mountain and Highlands — Finn Leahy and Kristin Saad took top honors.

Leahy, 19 of Carbondale, won the 25k race in 2:16:04.88, winning a nail-biter at the line over Telluride 26-year-old Tristan Purdy (2:16:29.77). Carbondale’s Joseph Lewis, 35, rounded out the men’s 25k podium, finishing sixth overall in 2:27:43.32.

Saad, 40 of Cherry Hills Village, won the women’s title by finishing third overall in 2:21:40.65. Megan Boord, 45 of Edwards, was fourth overall in 2:21:47.68, and Montana’s Sophia Gorman, 23, was fifth overall in 2:27:13.04 to round out the women’s podium.

There also was a 10k race option, held to the Snowmass Ski Area, won by New Hampshire’s Jereme Leafe, 38, in 42:21.26. Denver’s Tyler Doremus, 34, was second (42:54.19) and California’s Justin Savich, 38, was third (53:07.49).

The top female finisher in the 10k was Aspen’s own Carolina Vivo, 32, in 56:40.87, good for sixth overall. The women’s 10k podium also included New Castle’s Joely Denkinger, 31, who was eighth overall in 57:37.92, and San Francisco’s Olivia Barnhill, 25, who was 10th overall in 58:45.84.

The Power of Four race series, which includes the winter’s ski mountaineering race, concludes Aug. 6 with the Audi Snowmass 50 mountain bike race.

Next up among major local races is this coming Saturday’s Aspen Valley Marathon , which goes 26 miles from Aspen to the finish in Basalt. The race is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

