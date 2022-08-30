Restaurants double staff, all rooms nearly booked for JAS Labor Day

Big crowds will once again take over Snowmass with the return of the JAS Labor Day Experience.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Up to 10,000 concertgoers each day. Headliners include Stevie Nicks, Leon Bridges and Chris Stapleton. Big Hoss Grill at Snowmass Mall is prepping hard.

“We usually double our staff for just this weekend,” Big Hoss co-owner Christine Newcomb said Friday.

No doubt the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience, slated Sept. 2-4 at Snowmass Town Park, draws in some big crowds. In standard fashion, current occupancy rates, as of Aug. 15, already hover between 93-96% for this upcoming weekend: Friday is 93%, Saturday 96% and Sunday 94%, Snowmass Tourism data shows. Last year finished around 96-97% occupancy on Saturday alone.

These are pretty typical numbers for Labor Day weekend, Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello said on Friday. Many times, people are either booking a year in advance no matter the lineup or as early as March, when the final lineup is called.

Numbers show by Aug. 26, there were from 100 to 200 tickets left for the Leon Bridges and St. Paul & The Broken Bones on Friday night. Each day is capped at 10,000 tickets, Abello said.

Snowmass Transportation Director Sam Guarino said public transportation will be provided around town but not to the venue itself. RFTA and the Aspen School District, however, are providing free, all-day transportation services from the Brush Creek Park and Ride to the village.

“There’s not so much a schedule for that,” Guarino said.

The only paid parking available within Snowmass Village is VIP parking at Two Creeks. People are encouraged to park at the Brush Creek Park and Ride.

Newcomb expects Big Hoss, one of the only breakfast spots in Snowmass, to be brimming with people hankering for morning mimosas and eggs benedicts.

“On occasion, we’ve also had a line down the stairs,” she said with a laugh.

JASLDE is now in its 32nd year. With previous acts like Bob Dylan, Sting and Stevie Wonder, the nonprofit has “generated over $8 million to support its multifaceted music education programs,” it states online.

Abello credits Jim Horowitz, founder of JAS, for bringing in all the great names to the valley.

“I mean, they brought in Stevie Wonder, Maroon 5,” she said. “Sting was one of my favorite concerts ever.”

Newcomb also said Big Hoss is going to be open late, with DJ performances scheduled all weekend long. This includes DJ B Square Friday night and Nadia Meliani Saturday night.

“We’ll have a little after-party going on up here after the concert,” she said.

Remaining tickets to JASLDE can be found online at https://jazzaspensnowmass.org/tickets/ .

With only days away until Labor Day weekend, Newcomb said she’s looking forward to people stopping by Big Hoss after the concerts end.

“The restaurants are definitely full, I would say like from breakfast on,” she said. “People are just enjoying themselves. They’re there to have fun. They’re having cocktails and beers, and that starts to die down when the concert starts.

“It’s nice to be busy. It’s nice to see the employees making money, as long as it all goes smoothly.”