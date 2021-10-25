Rescuers respond to injured hiker on Mount Sopris

CareFlight and 10 volunteer members of Mountain Rescue Aspen responded to an injured hiker on Mount Sopris after the hiker fell on loose rock Sunday and hurt his hip, according to a news release.

The hiker, a 20-year-old from Silt, called the Pitkin County Emergency Dispatch Center at 4:18 p.m. Sunday; he was out of food and water and had only 25% battery remaining on his cell phone.

Crews determined a rapid response was necessary due to impending nightfall and the hiker’s injuries, so they requested assistance from CareFlight.

CareFlight headed toward Mount Sopris at 5:35 p.m., landed at 5:53 p.m. and located the hiker five minutes later; Mountain Rescue Aspen crews also entered the field.

CareFlight evaluated the hiker on the helicopter and determined injuries were minimal, so the helicopter flew the hiker back to his car on Highway 133.





The hiker was back at his vehicle at 6:40 p.m. and all rescuers were out of the field by 7:45 p.m.