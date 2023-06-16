F&WC Reporters’ Notebook: ‘The food will follow’; whiskey in the morning; Flay’s back!

Chef Kristen Kish leads a seminar — she was making her own version of a corn dog — inside the "Cooking Tent" on Friday, the first day of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Identity and food: which comes first?

Foodies and industry professionals alike love to talk about how cuisine is a window to culture and a cornerstone of identity. And it is true: One of the best ways to get to know someone is through the food they make for you. But what if the person preparing that food is still on a journey to understand their own identity?

In a landscape of foie gras and martinis with caviar, chef Kristen Kish carved out a home for comfort food at her demo “Korean-ish: Comforting Midwestern Dishes with a Korean Twist” — an exploration of her own identity as someone ethnically Korean then adopted and raised by a white Midwestern family.

She cooked classic middle America comfort foods in front of a wide-eyed crowd: corn dogs with smashed potatoes and spaghetti with meat sauce.

“I cook nice food. I like to eat garbage,” she joked, which met with hollers of agreement from the crowd.

And each dish incorporated Korean staples and flavors to evolve the dish to something that Kristen said more holistically represents her. Kimchi — which Kristen said has always “run through her veins,” gojuchang, sesame oil, yuzu, and more made their way onto the plates.





Like most Food & Wine Classic goers, I am a longtime fan of the Bravo chef competition show “Top Chef.” Even before she blazed back through Last Chance Kitchen to win “Season 10: Seattle,” Kish cemented herself as a crowd — and personal — favorite.

Hearing her talk about her journey to know herself better and honor her whole identity felt so personal. And even though our circumstances are vastly different, I felt like I knew exactly what she meant about not feeling unsure where to fit.

I am a child of a mixed-ethnicity marriage. My dad immigrated to the states from Chile when he was 19 and eventually met and married my mom, who is white. Growing up, my dad served in the Army Special Forces and was away from home a lot.

Without him around regularly, my sister and I didn’t learn to speak Spanish or memorize any Chilean songs, or — most importantly in my mind — we didn’t learn how to cook Chilean food. To top it all off, I look white. I never felt Chilean or even Latina … like I didn’t deserve the label because I couldn’t cook pastel de choclo or understand the jerga (slang).

Aspen Times staff writer Josie Taris is a longtime fan of “Top Chef” champ Kristen Kish. Courtesy photo

But visiting my family down in Chile and cooking with them, I have an entry point to my identity that I can explore in my own kitchen. And after a lifetime of insecurity, I feel OK with eating manjar (Chilean dulce de leche) on a Bisquick pancake or making pisco sours for friends after a round of Coors Banquets.

Between forming the batter around the meat sticks (lol) and cooking the leftover ground beef with Asian condiments for the spaghetti sauce with her demo-sous Robeisy Sanchez, Kristen shared her memories of the comfort meals from growing up in Michigan.

The originals that she curled up with on her parents’ bed came before her exploration into Asian and Korean cuisine. Just classic spaghetti with red sauce from a jar, with the meat sauce smashed, so it all becomes one with the tomatoes.

And at this phase of her life and career, with a resume of TV shows, a restaurant, a Soju line, a cookbook, and a wife, Kristen said the journey to explore who she is comes what leads to culinary success. Chasing techniques, trendy chefs, or hot new restaurants for its own sake is behind her.

“I’m not one to do something without purpose or intent,” she said. “I don’t need a food-driven mission. The food will follow me.”

— Josie Taris

Whiskey in the mornin’, oh yeah

Seminar series 100, “Whiskies Around the World,” with Nate Ganapathi:

Whiskey for breakfast may not be how I traditionally start my Friday, but I’m not complaining. I did consider helping myself a plate of bacon as I walked by the Limelight breakfast offerings on the way to the seminar — but refrained. Once in the room, though, the bread, smoke, fruit, and peat scents of the various offerings took my mind right off food.

Under the tutelage of Nata Ganapathi, of Bevridge.com, and four distillers, attendees tasted seven single malts and whiskies: one from Colorado (Stranahan Mountain Angel), one from Texas (Balcones), one Colorado brand made in Kentucky (Barmen 1873 Bourbon), one from Kentucky (Bernheim), one from Canada (Shelter Point), and two from Scotland (Gordon & MacPhail, and Benromach).

New to me was Barmen 1873 from Coors Whiskey Co. Yes, as in Coors Brewing Co.. Born out of a long-time interest in spirits and tinkering in his kitchen during COVID, David Coors spearheaded the Molson Coors Beverage Co. launch into the spirit world in 2021. The naming of Barmen 1873 is a nod to the arrival of the company founder from Germany 150 years ago. As for the whiskey, it was delicious, and an easy one to pick up coming in at $40 per bottle, the lowest price point of those offered, with prices ranging from the $40 to the mid-$200s.

Nate Ganapathi laughs while leading a seminar on “whiskey around the world” during the Food & Wine Classic on Friday inside the Limelight Aspen hotel. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Spirits influencer Nate Ganapathi guided the group through the flight of seven single malts and whiskies poured and waiting for every attendee at the packed seminar. Allison Patillo/The Aspen Times

My take is that they were all enjoyable to drink, from ones you want served over a frosty chunk of ice to others that could be enjoyed straight up around a campfire. The distillers all teased more good things coming out of the U.S. whiskey and single malt scene with different types of wood being used in casks, aging in beer (by Coors, in case you didn’t guess) and champagne barrels, limited edition releases, older offerings and grain experimentation, including the concept of “taste of place.”

In case you’re wondering where the Irish whiskey was, you can sample that at the Luck of the Irish seminar, also at the Limelight with Ganapathi, on Sunday morning. For a deeper dive into Ganapathi’s whiskey musings, follow him on Instagram @nategana. Cheers!

— Allison Pattillo

The Flay touch returns after decade-long absence

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay returned to the Aspen Food & Wine Classic 40th anniversary after a 10-year hiatus. Given that the popular festival regularly falls on Father’s Day weekend, he decided to take a break from Aspen, so that he could spend time with his daughter on this holiday weekend. Before that, he attended the Classic for 15 consecutive years.

“Watch the tomato sauce disappear in the squid ink,” he said as he prepared his staple seafood fettuccine with fresh tomato sauce. The three main ingredients to the marinara sauce, he explains, is garlic, onions, and canned tomatoes. “As I always say, everything good starts with onions and garlic.”

With a humorous and lighthearted demeanor, he looked at the crowd and warned that he was about to ask a very controversial question. “Do you put sugar in your tomato sauce?” he questioned the audience at the St. Regis. It was a toss up as people passionately shouted out different answers.

“You have to taste while you cook,” Flay explained. “It’s the only way you can know. Some tomatoes are sweet, and some are more acidic. Unless the tomatoes are sweet on their own, I definitely like to use some sugar in my sauce.”

Famed chef Bobby Flay leads a seminar inside the St. Regis on Friday, the first day of the Food & Wine Classic. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

While mixing the sauce into the homemade squid ink noodles, Flay said that the two most important things in cooking are the flavor and the texture. “You don’t want the sauce to be all the same texture because then it can be really boring to eat,” he said as he taste tests his own sauce. “Your tomato sauce will always be better the next day because your flavors will blend together.”

Next, he moved on to the seafood portion of the dish. “Don’t put your scallops in the pan until the oil in the pan starts to smoke,” he advised. “This will prevent the scallops from sticking.”

The dish finished beautifully once he combined the seafood with the pasta and topped it off with fresh herbs and cheese. He closed out the seminar with one final tip: “Parmigiano Reggiano is the best ingredient in the world. It makes everything better that it touches.”

— Shannan Asher

White wines from red grapes

Seminar Series 200, “The Sicilian Wines of the White Lotus,” with Anthony Giglio:

Throngs of people curious about the intersection of wine and HBO premium television (That quip is courtesy of Anthony Giglio himself) were lured to Paepcke 2 by the siren song of the “White Lotus” theme song. It was both effective and annoying.

For the sake of transparency, I don’t recall tasting wine from Sicily before today. And I’m a fan.

With the guidance of Anthony Giglio, who admitted he is not Sicilian himself (but his wife is), attendees were walked through eight different wines, from bubbles, to white and rose, and on to big reds.

Interspersed with quotes from season two of the “White Lotus,” set in Sicily in case you missed that part, he shared how we should taste wine. The first sip doesn’t count. It’s for toasting or a gimme. Balance comes with the second or even third sip. Swish it around in your mouth a bit, then swallow to experience a fuller expression. Ideally the third sip would be enjoyed with a bite of fatty and salty food to truly get a sense for the profiles.

Anthony Giglio leads the audience on a journey to Sicily through entertaining stories and great wines. Seminar attendees sampled eight wines from sparkling to white and rose to red. Allison Patillo/The Aspen Times

The difference is stunning. Also, in case you need it for The New York Times crossword or for your appearance on “Jeopardy,” sparkling white wines are made from red grapes. Turns out the juice is white, it’s the skins that give red wine its ruby hue.

The wines we sampled are all grown on the flanks of Mt. Etna, an active volcano which is home to the highest-altitude vineyards in Europe. And, since the volcano is still active, the falling ash creates the soil for the vines. Talk about tenacious plants.

The two that I know I will buy are the 2015 Murgo Extra Brut Spumante Metodo Classico and the 2021 IDDA Bianco Sicilia DOP. The reds we sampled were from 2016, 2017, and 2019, and all were ready to drink now — no further aging required.

Given that our current weather is making me dream of a Sicilian beach getaway, these wines make that dream feel a little closer to reality.

— Allison Pattillo