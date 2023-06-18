Reporter’s Notebook: Stuck in the middle at Aspen Food & Wine Classic

Chef Maneet Chauhan shows the camera the naan she just made during a seminar on breads of her Indian homeland on Sunday, the final day of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

Hung over, with bitter bile biting at the back of my throat, I sat front row at the St. Regis to watch Maneet Chauhan’s naan seminar. Stage lighting blared straight into my eyeballs. Too much wine, too much champagne, too much bourbon on Saturday.

It wasn’t the Food & Wine tasting that had gotten me but the after-party at the new KnifeWorks shop opening in town. To soak up all that alcohol, they were serving up hibachi sushi with seaweed and a sesame rice cracker base that was absolutely sublime.

But it was the egg custard with smoked sturgeon and potatoes that made my toes curl. It was so good it made me angry that I couldn’t eat 15 more. It was so good it was more delicious than drinking ice water when you’re fresh from sweating underneath the summer sun. It was so good it was better than lying in the grass with a loved one.

You know when you’re holding a baby and you can feel the whole massive promise of life inside your arms? This egg was better than that. Then I tried caviar for the first time and was nearly thrown out for trying to steal a bottle of wine.

All this led to me trying not to doze off in my seat as Chauhan filled the auditorium with laughter and the aroma of freshly baked buttered bread. She was running it open forum style with questions welcomed from all and flying in at any time.





Between her and witnessing Marcus Samuelsson on Saturday, it was their stage presence as much as their food that was so impressive. It made me wonder how much of this game was still about cooking. Were we getting the best chefs or the best crowd workers?

Don’t get it twisted, these are indubitably incredible chefs here, but where are the anti-social outlaws? Were they teaching classes on how to mug to the hard cam at the Culinary Institute of America now?

I yearn for the chain-smoking swear-storm chefs of yesteryear that I’ve read so much about. I want them to get a Monogram Luxury Appliancesponsored seminar. I would pay double to watch an unhinged madman who hops on his restaurant’s kitchen line just to prove a point have his own session here where he does coke bumps as he batters eggs and antagonizes the audience.

It’s like the chess savants hanging around New York City’s Union Square who can beat anybody in three moves. Among them may be a world beater, but they’re too caught in the insanity of their genius to sit still and compete. It can’t be a coincidence that those we believe to be the best chefs are also excellent on television.

Chauhan sabered three champagne bottle tops off and handed Prosecco out to the crowd. Another thing that she and Samuelsson share, they both seem truly genuine in their personable personalities.

I had skated into Samuelsson after his seminar and he pulled me in to tell me that I had a great, unique fashion style so he’s aces in my book forever.

Chauhan hopped over the velvet rope to take selfies with the crowd when she was finished. I took one and sent it to my mom, so Chauhan is aces in mom’s book forever.

This weekend has been a quest to solve some duality. The pendulum swing between debauchery and fancy. I’ve got a little more fancy in me than I had previously believed, and I think Aspen Food & Wine has a little more debauchery than I had anticipated. My palate has been refined, and I’m looking forward to the next one.

— Jack Simon