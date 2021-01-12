Rep. Boebert causes delay at U.S. House security, refuses to turn over her bag
Rifle Republican says metal detectors outside House “just another political stunt by Speaker Pelosi”
The Denver Post
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — who has vowed to carry her Glock across Washington, D.C., and was rebuked by the city’s police chief for saying so — caused a minor incident at a security stop at the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday night.
The Rifle Republican who represents the 3rd Congressional District reportedly attempted to walk through newly installed metal detectors, which sounded as she did. She then refused to turn over her bag to Capitol Police, who in turn refused to let her enter House chambers, according to reporters on the scene.
It’s not clear how the matter was resolved. Reporters saw Boebert enter the House to vote, but couldn’t confirm if she was allowed through with her bag. Boebert’s office did not respond to a request for comment answering that question.
Members of Congress are allowed to carry guns elsewhere in the Capitol complex, but not on the House and Senate floors. Boebert suggested on Twitter on Tuesday that she had a gun with her that evening.
I am legally permitted to carry my firearm in Washington, D.C. and within the Capitol complex.— Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 13, 2021
Metal detectors outside of the House would not have stopped the violence we saw last week — it’s just another political stunt by Speaker Pelosi.
She said in another tweet that “The fact is my concealed carry permit was issued by the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police.”
