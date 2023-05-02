Remembering Travis Smith Sinclair

Travis Smith Sinclair, a well-known and loved Snowmass Village resident, passed away suddenly April 23, 2023, at the age of 39.

Sinclair family and friends/Courtesy photo

Travis Smith Sinclair’s celebration of life this past Sunday was a beautiful event. Several hundred community members and loved ones from far and wide attended to send him off with love, grief, and gratitude.

“Travis was the quintessential Colorado rancher on skis, and he loved everything these mountains and this town represents,” his family said.

Friends and family cheered and clapped and waved heartfelt goodbyes from the grounds outside of the Black Saddle where Travis’s family once owned one of the original ranches that lauded the foundation for this community. Travis’ children found themselves in a giant kid group hug so big they tumbled down into the grass.

Sinclair was a loving and dedicated father to three children, Ryder, 13, Emma, 11, and Spencer, 8, and the cherished husband of Kalli Sinclair.

Kalli Sinclair/Courtesy photo

“We will miss him, but his memory is alive within his kids. His family arrived in the Jeep from 1966 that has been in the family,” his family said.

Sinclair and his family have deep connections to the Roaring Fork Valley and Snowmass Village, where they live. His family has been here since the early 1900s and are the namesake for many Snowmass Village locations.





Rocks were painted to be scattered throughout these hillsides that he loved so much as a moving living memorial.