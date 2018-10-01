Remains found near Salida believed to be woman missing since 1980

SALIDA (AP) — Searchers have found numerous remains believed to belong to a Colorado woman who disappeared in 1980.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said late Sunday that a five-day excavation on Mount Shavano near Salida for clues into the death of Beverly England was “very successful.” He said some of the remains included possible damage that could possibly reveal how she died. He said several items associated with her death were also found.

They will be sent to the University of Northern Texas to be identified. The university previously identified bones found in the area in 1992 as England’s.

More than 30 people participated in the latest search, including members of the FBI body search team. The Denver Post reports it took more than a year to get them scheduled to come to Colorado.