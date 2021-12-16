REI opening Glenwood Springs store next year in former Office Depot space

Glenwood Springs is set to become home to the ninth Colorado location for the popular member-owned REI Co-op outdoor specialty store.

The national retailer announced Thursday plans to open the new store next summer, featuring apparel and gear for camping, cycling, running, hiking, fitness, climbing and snow sports.

The new store is slated to open at 3216 S. Glen Ave., in a 20,030-square-foot space at the Roaring Fork Marketplace that was formerly occupied by Office Depot, a news release states.

Store amenities are to include a full-service bike and ski shop, gear rentals and online order pickup services, both in-store and curbside.

The Glenwood Springs location is to be staffed with certified bike mechanics, professional ski and snowboard tuning and repairs, and virtual outfitting services.





“We look forward to serving the community and visitors who come to enjoy the hot springs, trails, waterways and endless outdoor opportunities,” Janet Hopkins, REI regional director for the mountain district, said in the release. “REI will also seek partnerships with local outdoor nonprofits to support their efforts in protecting natural places and welcoming more people outside.”

REI opened its first Colorado store in Denver in 1983, and has stores nearby in Grand Junction and Dillon.

“REI Co-op is an ideal addition to the Roaring Fork Marketplace shopping center and the community in general,” property owner representative Matthew Sanger of Pegasus Realty Corporation said in the release. “REI’s presence shows the attractiveness of the Glenwood Springs retail market.”

REI expects to hire about 50 employees for its Glenwood Springs location, the company also said in its release.

Interested candidates can apply online at REI.com/jobs and a timeline for hiring can be found here . Candidates can set up a job alert on the co-op’s career site to be notified when positions are posted.

Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com .