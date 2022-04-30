Registration open for annual ‘Ride for the Pass’ up Independence Pass

Competitors bike up Independence Pass near the two-mile mark during the 2021 annual Ride for the Pass event starting in Aspen on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



The 28th annual Ride for the Pass will be held Saturday, May 21, and registration is moving online exclusively this year.

The ride will have two finish lines — one at the Weller Lake turnout, 2 miles from the starting line, for families and those wanting to take it easier, and the standard one at Independence ghost town, 10 miles from the start.

All riders doing the 10-mile route are timed and included in the competitive category for their age group. The Weller ride is untimed.

Category 1, pedal-assist e-bikes will be allowed and will be on their own in an untimed category. They will start 15 minutes after timed riders.

The 10-mile ride will start at 10 am. The Weller ride will start at 10:10 a.m. Warm clothes in a bag must be dropped off at the transport truck no later than 9:45 a.m. The truck will be located just past the start gate.

Riders can continue on their own to the summit of Independence Pass, with no organizer support, from Independence.

The raffle and barbecue will be held at the winter closure gate area, where the ride starts.

The registration fee is $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12. The proceeds support the mission of the nonprofit Independence Pass Foundation. Registration includes the ride on the pass while closed to motor vehicles, a barbecue and a chance at raffle prizes.

To register, go to http://www.independencepass.org/ride-for-the-pass and find the registration link. Registration closes at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 20. There will be no day-of or in-person registration.

Bike numbers can be picked up Friday, May 20, between 2 and 5 p.m. at the Ute Mountaineer or the morning of the ride between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. at the winter gate, race start area.