Three ejected from crash near C’dale not wearing belts

The Colorado State Patrol says three of the four occupants involved in a one-car, serious-injury crash Sunday morning near Carbondale were not wearing seat belts.

Trooper Josh Lewis, public information officer for CSP, said Fredis Canales, 41, and two of the children in the car, a 7-year-old male and an 8-year-old male, were not wearing seat belts when the 1997 Subaru Wagon flipped over on Colorado Highway 82, ejecting the occupants. Whether or not the third minor was wearing a seatbelt is still unclear, Lewis said.

The three juveniles suffered minor/moderate to severe life-threatening injuries. Canales also sustained life-threatening injuries. He and one of the children had to be air-lifted to hospitals in Denver after the single-car crash that occurred about 10:45 a.m. Sunday at mile-marker 9 on Highway 82 near Aspen Glen.

Another of the children was taken by ambulance to Denver, and the third was treated at Valley View Hospital for minor injuries and released, according to the initial reports.

Lewis would not elaborate on the types of injuries sustained, nor could he give information about the victims' current medical conditions.

All four individuals were ejected from the car after it crashed into an embankment off the righthand side of the road, and then rolled into the median of the highway.

Recommended Stories For You

Lewis said drugs, alcohol, and speed do not appear to be factors in causing the crash.