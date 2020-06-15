Summit County Water Rescue Team recovers body of missing man from Dillon Reservoir

A search for a missing man began Saturday afternoon after a boating accident on Dillon Reservoir. The man's body was recovered Sunday afternoon.

Courtesy Elaine Collins

DILLON — The body of a man who went missing during a boating accident Saturday on Dillon Reservoir has been recovered.

The 68-year-old man was found underwater at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and his body was recovered at about 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dillon Yacht Club Peak 1 Regatta, in which the man was racing, had recently finished and boats were returning to Dillon Marina at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The accident occurred when a storm cell blew in from the southwest, creating winds in excess of 40 mph and 4-foot waves, according to the release.

The man lost control of his sailboat, broached and fell overboard. He was not wearing a life vest, according to the release.

Boats in the area began searching for the man immediately. The Sheriff’s Office then began a land and water search along with the Summit County Rescue Group, the Summit County Water Rescue Team, Dillon Police Department, Dillon and Frisco marina staff, Dillon Yacht Club members, fishing guides, Summit Water Taxi staff and Flight for Life.

Water search dogs, underwater sonar and an underwater remote operated vehicle were used in the search, according to the release.

The search was suspended at 11 p.m. Saturday due to high winds and was resumed at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, when the mission shifted to a body recovery. The Colorado State Parks Marine Evidence Recovery Team assisted with the search Sunday.

The accident remains under investigation, according to the release. The man has not yet been identified.