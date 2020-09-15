Eagle County drops to Stage 1 fire restrictions on Friday
Due to more favorable weather conditions, Eagle County will implement Stage 1 fire restrictions. Those restrictions will take effect Sept. 18 at 12:01 a.m. The county is currently in Stage 2 restrictions.
Fire managers base decisions about fire restrictions on specific moisture measurements in vegetation and other risk factors such as predicted weather and amount of current fire activity.
The restrictions that will be implemented and remain in place until further notice are:
- Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (a metal, in-ground containment structure — fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable).
- No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas.
- No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area free of vegetation.
- No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.
- No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame, or any other spark producing device, except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation.
- No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order.
- When the county is under a red flag fire weather alert, this will automatically move restrictions up to the next level. This means that during Stage I fire restrictions, a red flag warning will move the county to Stage 2 fire restrictions.
For more information, go to https://www.ecemergency.org/2020/04/eagle-county-fire-restriction-info.html.
A comprehensive listing of fire restrictions throughout the state and other fire related emergency information can be found online at http://www.coemergency.com.
Information on current wildfires in Colorado and around the country is available at http://www.inciweb.nwcg.org.
To receive real-time emergency text or email notifications, subscribe to EC Alert at http://www.ecalert.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Vail Comedy Show celebrates first anniversary with Colorado comedian Adam Cayton-Holland
Although Vail Comedy Show has had to go virtual since the coronavirus pandemic, they are keeping the laughs going and celebrating its first year with a collection of Colorado comics. Get access to the free virtual show featuring headliner Adam Cayton-Holland, from comedy show “Those Who Can’t” at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 by RSVPing at vailcomedyshow.com.