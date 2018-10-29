Person ID’d in fatal crash near New Castle as Basalt resident
October 29, 2018
Garfield County officials responded to a fatal car crash on County Road 240 near New Castle early Monday morning. Garfield County Coroner Rob Glassmire identified the driver who was killed as Eric Hiscutt, 44, a resident of Basalt.
According to reports, Hiscutt's Ford Taurus went off the road, ejecting him. First responders and investigators pronounced Hiscutt dead at scene upon arrival, according to a statement from the Coroner's Office.
Hiscutt had two adult passengers in the vehicle with him who survived. The status of the survivors is unknown, according to Glassmire.
An autopsy for Hiscutt is scheduled for later in the week. The Coroner's Office is investigating the manner of death as an accident, according to the statement.
Colorado State Patrol also is investigating the crash.
