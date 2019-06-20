Strawberry Days in Glenwood Springs is as sweet as ever

Excited kids wait anxiously to collect as much candy as possible during the Strawberry Days Parade on Saturday Morning. June 20, 2016.

Celebrating its 122nd year with a homecoming theme, Glenwood Springs’ Strawberry Days Festival’s return to Sayre Park on Friday through Sunday is as sweet as ever.

“Strawberry Days tends to be a time when kids, grandkids, people who used to live here, people who call Glenwood their home away from home come for the weekend to kick off the summer,” said Angie Anderson, Glenwood Springs’ Chamber Resort Association president and CEO.

When the chamber formed in the early 20th century, one of its first orders of business was to arrange the 1919 Strawberry Day; a tradition the association has continued to grow for 100 years.

Prior to the chamber’s involvement, the Tri-County Farmer’s Union held the first Strawberry Day on June 18, 1898, to showcase fruits, vegetables and dairy products produced in the region.

One hundred and twenty-two years later, the now three-day festival will include nearly 20 food and drink vendors offering cuisines spanning the globe.

This year’s Strawberry Days Festival also will feature more than 100 arts and crafts booths featuring local, regional and national artisans.

“All of the music has some local connection to Glenwood,” Anderson added of the acts that will appear on the festival’s main stage over the course of the three-day festival.

Billed as the ultimate ’80s experience, Saturday’s headliner, the 6 Million Dollar Band (6MDB), has performed the hits of Depeche Mode, Madonna, Prince, Van Halen and other iconic acts for audiences across the country.

The family-friendly festival also includes a family fest area featuring juggling, magic, music and comedy from “The Jammin Jim Show”; acrobats, trapeze artists and aerialists from the Salida Circus; and even a pie-eating contest.

Festivalgoers may cool off and enjoy free strawberries all weekend long in the cool zone tent, too.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, the Strawberry Days Parade will depart from Ninth and Grand and make its way to Sayre Park. Playing into the homecoming theme, this year’s grand marshals include members of Glenwood Springs High School’s Class of 1955.

“Strawberry Days is a tradition and institution that has been the summer event for the last 122 years,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “It is a great time for the community and visitors to gather and listen to great music, shop unique vendors and see a great parade.”

