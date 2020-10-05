Red Hill Trail parking area to be closed intermittently this week for revegetation work
The newly-constructed parking areas at the Red Hill Recreation Area near Carbondale will be closed on and off for three days this week for a revegetation project on the renovated areas.
Closures will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Garfield County Road and Bridge Department.
The Red Hill Trail System will remain open during the project, but parking will be limited to one of the two lots during that time, a press release states.
The connector trail between the upper and lower lots will be closed to public use at times during the revegetation work.
“When it is closed, pedestrians and bicyclists can use the roadway between the two lots to access the trailhead,” the release says. “Trail users are advised to use caution, as there will be heavy machinery and debris in the area.”
Questions can be directed to Garfield County Road and Bridge at 970-319-0301, or 970-625-8601, ext. 4304.
