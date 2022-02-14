Red Brick opens two art exhibitions Thursday

A Shelly Marolt painting from the group show “Intimate Appearances” at the Red Brick Center. (Courtesy image)



The Red Brick Center for the Arts will open two exhibitions on Thursday featuring new work by six artists.

“Intimate Appearances” features paintings by Tanya Derkash, Addie Kae Mingilton, Shelly Marolt, and Hannah Stoll. Each working in the genre of portraiture, these artists present varied approaches to capturing the individuals and relationships they render. Using people they know from family members, friends, and co-workers, the artists aim to reveal how our relationships define and inspire us.

In “Nod to Modernity,” painter Lydia Riegle and sculptor Jean Smith look to the past and Mid-Century Modern design and give it a shake to arrive at a present-day interpretation through a lens of quirky and playfulness.

“Visual creative language is often more than line, size, form, texture or space,” an exhibition announcement reads. “We believe that art helps to bring memories to the surface starting a dialogue which then acts as catalyst to stretching thinking and boundaries adding to the richness of the human experience.”

The Red Brick will host a reception for the artists on Thursday from 5-7 p.m.