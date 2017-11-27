Record number of gun background checks done on Black Friday in Colorado

Guns were a hot item as Colorado shoppers sought bang for their buck on Black Friday.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s InstaCheck unit, which runs background checks on firearms sales, recorded its largest Black Friday numbers in the history of the unit last Friday.

The InstaCheck team conducted 4,779 background checks for firearms transfers between midnight and 9 p.m. on Friday, according to Susan Medina, CBI spokeswoman. The total breaks the previous record, 4,329 checks set on Black Friday last year.

Black Friday is traditionally the busiest day of the year for the unit. CBI can't say how many guns were sold, because a single background check could cover multiple weapons.

