Recipe of the day: Patron’s Bitter Mai Tai

Each day of the 2019 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, we here at The Aspen Times are going to be sharing a drink recipe from Food & Wine that you can find either in the Grand Tasting Tent or at a bar around town.

For Day 2 of the Classic, we are featuring a drink from a perennial Food & Wine favorite: Patron. You can find this refreshing summer sipper being served at the Patron booth set up in the courtyard of the Grand Tasting Pavilion. Also for those with a Food & Wine pass, David Alan and Stephen Halpin from Patron (both of whom you can watch mixing up this cocktail in a recipe video with a very tiki-like setting on aspentimes.com) are hosting a seminar called “Patron Tequila Presents: Drinks at Home, Perfected by Patron” from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at the St. Regis Courtyard.

Bitter Mai Tai

1 oz Patrón Silver

.5 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange

1 oz MARTINI Bitter

.75 oz Orgeat Syrup

.75 oz Lime Juice

+ Lime wheel for garnish

+ Mint sprig for garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker with crushed ice. Shake vigorously to chill and pour contents into the glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and sprig of mint.