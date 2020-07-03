Reach out to a veteran this Fourth of July to say thanks
This July 4 is the 244th anniversary of our country’s independence. As the celebration begins we should take a moment to salute the men and women who have defended our freedom.
From the beginning, all put their lives on hold, and some gave their lives, to maintain the freedoms we hold dear. They have protected the principles we hold so very important as Americans. Each new test we face as a country can be met because of the rights guaranteed by them.
New challenges face us today that prevent the community from recognizing our veterans in the annual parade down Aspen’s Main Street and around town.
If you see someone you know is a veteran, please give them a shout or a wave of appreciation. Or just pause to offer thoughts of gratitude to all for what they did. We owe them so much.
Happy Fourth of July.
Hugh Roberts
USAF Vietnam
Valley Veterans Parade Committee
