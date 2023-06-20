Rare local featured in Theatre Aspen’s upcoming Carole King musical

Aspen Historical Society's Nina Gabianelli poses at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum. She is dressed as Carole King's mother, Genie Klein, who she will play in Theatre Aspen's upcoming performance of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical."

Alec Heriford/Theatre Aspen

It’s possible that “you’ve got a friend” in Theatre Aspen’s upcoming performance of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” Aspen local Nina Gabianelli will play King’s mother, Genie Klein, in the production, which opens on Thursday.

“Nina is an Aspen icon,” producing director Jed Bernstein said in an email. “We love working with her whenever we can, and to have her be part of our 40th anniversary season is extra special.”

In addition to the intimacy afforded by having an Aspen local in the production, director, and choreographer David Ruttura said the venue, Theatre Aspen’s Hurst Theatre, will enable attendees to feel more connected to the show.

“One of the best parts about revisiting the show for the audience here in Aspen is taking the actual theater into consideration,” he said. “Because the theater is so intimate, we’ve been able to make the relationships even more honest and also have been able to find ways to bring the story right into the audience’s laps. The audience is going to feel like you’re a part of the story.”

While Theatre Aspen plays a prominent role in Aspen’s cultural environment, it is unusual for Aspen locals to be in the productions due to the time commitment required for rehearsals.





“It’s difficult for those of us who live in the community sometimes to participate with Theatre Aspen because it’s a professional company,” Gabianelli said. “They rehearse eight hours a day, and many of us can’t give up our 12-month-a-year job to do a show at Theatre Aspen.”

To accommodate her schedule at the Aspen Historical Society, where she is the vice president of education and programming, she attends rehearsals in the late afternoon and evenings.

“We were happy to accommodate Nina’s work schedule because I think it’s important to fully engage and connect with the community that you’re putting a show together for,” Ruttura said. “Nina’s work with the Historical Society has made her a fixture in Aspen, giving the show more visibility in the community. But even more importantly, she loves this town and has been an incredible resource for our cast and team, making sure we’re taking advantage of all the amazing things Aspen has to offer.”

Gabianelli studied musical theater in college and went on to have a more than decade-long acting career based in New York City; but she left the stage behind when she moved to the Roaring Fork Valley 24 years ago (Although, she notes that her role at the AHS still involves storytelling and performative aspects).

“I’m not an actor from New York; I’m an actor from Aspen, so we have a different perspective on things, I think, just in general,” she said. “These are professional actors who this is their career, and this is what they’re doing. Whereas for me, my life is what I’m doing and I get to perform extra; it’s like the icing on the cake, as opposed to making it the cake.”

For Gabianelli, the show provides an opportunity to relive the enthusiasm of being an early-career actor.

“It’s fun to hear their excitement and exuberance,” she said. “It kind of reminds me of the beginnings of my career, so it’s fun to listen to them and the beginnings of their career… I love watching young people get excited about this field and this career — and theatre in general.”

She said she is at least two decades older than the rest of the cast, giving her a unique perspective on King’s music. She’s owned King’s best-known album, Tapestry, since it was only available as an LP.

“This is one of those albums that, not only have I had the music to play, but I’ve also had an album, a cassette, a CD in my lifetime, you know, before you could download music,” she said. “I’ve been listening to these songs for 50 years, and that’s what makes it really so incredibly interesting.”

Although she has been listening to — and performing — the music for decades, hearing the music in the context of “Beautiful” has given Gabianelli new insight on the meaning of the songs.

“I’m learning a lot about her life before she wrote the Tapestry album, and more about her as a person, which is very interesting,” she said. “I didn’t really know much about Carole King, the woman. I knew about Carole King, the songwriter, and that was about it.”