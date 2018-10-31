Random visits to Colorado sex offenders planned on Halloween

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Corrections will randomly check on paroled sex offenders across the state this Halloween to ensure they’re not giving out candy to kids.

The agency says only those being supervised under sex offender directives are barred from Halloween activities, including trick-or-treating or answering the door to trick-or-treaters.

Sex offenders are also not allowed to put up decorations at their home that could attract trick-or-treaters.

The Department of Corrections Division of Adult Parole will work with local law enforcement agencies to make the random visits.