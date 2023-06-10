Raizado — where the ‘help’ joins the party

Latinx House co-founders Olga Segura (left) and Monica Ramirez promise Aspen that the Raizado festival that will showcase the culture, creativity and vibrancy of the Latino community that enriches the Roaring Fork Valley and whose work helps make Aspen an international destination.

Latinx House/Courtesy photo

Imagine a glamorous Aspen event that invites the workers behind the best parties — farmworkers who harvest what goes on the plates, cooks, servers, staff assembling tables and tents, those cleaning up post-party trash — to join the feasting and fun.

That’s exactly what Latinx House is doing at its second annual Raizado, an Aug. 24-27 celebration of Latino culture, celebrities, and creativity.

Latinx House founders say its also a way to honor Roaring Fork Valley’s Latino workforce, who help make Aspen’s hotels, restaurants, and festivals international destinations.

Latinx House founders Monica Ramirez and Olga Segura were so determined to make the event accessible to all regardless of income, they declared the final day in Rio Grande Park will include music, a fashion show and be free, family-friendly, and welcoming everyone.

Latinx House made the announcement in the lushly colorful garden of historic Hotel Jerome, a key supporter of the festival. Ramirez told attendees that Latinx House was committed to hosting an Aspen festival for at least ten years.





It also champions labor unions including efforts to organize farm workers, as well as affordable housing for the working class, and intensely spotlighting threats of violence against the Latino community. At last year’s Raizado, Texas Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro spoke, remembering Latinos in Texas who were shot by a right-wing extremist in an El Paso Walmart and the Uvalde massacre of elementary school children.

Abree Dominguez, 28, who works on media relations, told the Aspen Times how moved she was to see many Aspen attendees placing red and white carnations to float down the river, an homage to the lives lost.

Latinx House co-founder and attorney Mónica Ramirez is also founder of the non-profit Justice For Migrant Women, a longtime activist for women, children, immigrants, and farm workers. She’s took out a New York Times full page ad, declaring solidarity with India’s farmers who were protesting abysmal work conditions. She recruited support from Hollywood stars such as Yosemite’s Piper Perabo and Scandal’s Kerry Washington.

Latino/a performers will be announced for this year’s Raizado. Lobbying Hollywood for more Latinx representation on screen is another challenge for the organization.

After the press conference, Dominguez smiles when she chats about growing up watching George Lopez and Dora the Explorer on TV and hearing her dad cheer on Jimmy Smits on LA Law. But other than Selena Gomez and Jenna Ortega, it’s hard to list Gen Z Latino actors who’ve made it into hit sitcoms or blockbusters today. Latinx House has events at the Oscars, SXSW, and the Sundance Film Festival to remind the film industry of Latinx talent.

And it has co-founder Olga Segura, a Mexican film producer whose last film, “Waiting for the Barbarians” starred Mark Rylance (Oscar for “Bridge of Spies”), Johnny Depp, and Robert Pattison. With Netflix, the Sundance Institute, and Shondaland, she’s created fellowships for Latinx directors.

Forbes named Segura one of Mexico’s 100 Most Powerful Women in 2019.

This summer’s Raizado is hosted by two rising Latinx stars: Nicholas Gonzalez from Showtime’s “Resurrection Boulevard” and ABC’s “The Good Doctor” as well as Francia Raisa, star of “How I Met Your Father” and “Grown-ish.”

Procter & Gamble is a key supporter for the festival and the press release also thanked The Little Market and Pop Culture Collaborative.

Latinx House is offering a bonus: more summer events including one this month to complement Hotel Jerome’s Epicurean Passport program.

