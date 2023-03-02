Radamus continues to dabble in speed, to race in the Aspen World Cup super-G

American skier River Radamus talks to the media on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Snowmass Base Village.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

River Radamus has found his best success in technical races, notably giant slalom. But the Edwards ski racer continues to eye the super-G, including this weekend in Aspen.

“This year, I wanted to branch out again a little bit,” he said of balancing tech and speed. “I feel really confident with how I’m skiing right now, so I’m hoping to do the same thing on Sunday.”

He isn’t expected to compete in either downhill during the Aspen World Cup, which begins with the first men’s downhill on Friday morning. However, the three-race stretch concludes Sunday with a super-G, and Radamus should be wearing a bib for that one.

The 25-year-old member of the U.S. ski team is only a year removed from his first Olympic appearance, finishing fourth in both the team parallel and the GS, while taking 15th in super-G. He’s only a few weeks removed from helping the U.S. to team parallel gold at the world championships.

Radamus is coming off a couple of tough starts at the Palisades Tahoe World Cup last weekend. He finished 16th at the Beaver Creek super-G earlier this winter and is excited to be back in Colorado racing on home snow this weekend.





“There is nothing better than racing at home,” he said. “I let it heighten my intensity, heighten my awareness, and bring out the best in me.”

Sunday’s super-G is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

