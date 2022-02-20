Put a little patriotism into your skiing with an American flag onesie

Warren Boone and Erick Isaacson walk to get their skis to take runs on Aspen Mountain in their Aprèsbros ski suit on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



The Apresbros are back in town, and this time they aim to capture the attention of fashion- and function-oriented skiers.

The bros — lifelong friends Warren Boone and Erick Isaacson — have been coming to Aspen on ski trips for several years, often sticking out on the slopes by wearing American flag onesie ski suits on Presidents Day Weekend.

This year, they’ve got a slightly different look. They are wearing prototype American flag ski suits they helped design and plan to begin selling later this year through their new company, Apresbros LLC.

“We dabbled in the onesie market,” Isaacson said Friday at the base of Aspen Mountain. “They’re all fun but they’re just not quality. They tear easily and they’re just cheaper. We’re like, ‘Why aren’t there top of the line ski suits?’

“We just kept talking about it,” he continued. “We thought, ‘We could do better, we could do better.’ And finally we just did it.”





Aprèsbros founders Warren Boone and Erick Isaacson ride the Little Nell lift on Aspen Mountain on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. The duo says that they started their company to create an awesome ski suit and spend more time together.(Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



There was only one problem. “We both had zero experience in fashion or business, for that matter,” Boone said.

Boone, 37, is an emergency room doctor in Los Angeles. Isaacson, 38, is an anesthesiologist in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

They found inspiration from the woman who Boone met while on a ski trip to Aspen and who later became his wife. She was working on a shirt project with New York consultants who advised her on everything from design, textiles and finding a manufacturer. Boone and Isaacson followed her lead.

And, of course, the design had to feature the American flag.

“It sounds cliché but we love America and we love freedom,” Boone said.

Erick Isaacson, left and Warren Boone ski down Aspen Mountain over President’s weekend in their patriotic Aprèsbros ski suit on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



The onesie features red torsos above the waist with white stars on blue on the right arm and red and white stripes on the left arm. The pant legs are white and blue. A flag-inspired cape complete with stars trails behind when they’re schussing down the slopes. The collar comes with faux white fur. The standard belt features an eagle. There is a white vest inside that can zip into the onesie.

“I’ve been around the world skiing in these suits,” Boone said, referring to a flag-inspired suit he owned prior to helping design his own. “People always come up and say USA. Chants break out. We enjoy the patriotic fervor that can spring up around it.”

People love to see the flag/cape flowing in the wind when they head downhill, they said.

“It’s fun, especially on Presidents Weekend,” Boone said. “We take pictures with everyone from kids to 80 year olds.”

Aprèsbros founders Warren Boone and Erick Isaacson on Aspen Mountain on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



They were hoping to start selling the flag ski suits this weekend, but supply issues and dialing in a deal with a manufacturer took time. Ironically, the American flag ski suits are manufactured in China. They explored a contract to have them made in New York but it was prohibitively more expensive, they said.

They are getting final design issues ironed out and plan to be selling men’s and women’s American flag ski suits next fall. The cost will be about $1,000.

“We didn’t get into this for greed or money,” Isaacson said. “Of course we’d like it to be successful. We just wanted to make a great product that people love and enjoy doing something with their friends.”

American flags flutter in the wind as Aprèsbros founders Warren Boone and Erick Isaacson ski down Little Nell on Aspen Mountain on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



They came up with their company name after talking for a couple of hours on the phone. Their logo is inspired by the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division. Isaacson said his grandfather served with the famed mountain troops in World War II. The new company’s logo features skis rather than swords and an AB for Apresbros.

Boone said the logo is “not too bro-ey. We’re on a guys’ trip so we like getting out with our friends but I wouldn’t call it a bro-down or something. We’re not going for that. We’re family men.”

The fabric in their ski suits is heavy duty enough to keep skiers warm on a cold day but breathable with ability to wick in warm weather. The suits survived a champagne bath at Cloud 9 restaurant at Aspen Highlands on Thursday no worse for wear.

They also believe the flag suit is fashionable enough to sparkle at après ski.

“You can spend the whole day on the mountain in whatever conditions and feel fine,” Boone said. “We want you to be able to walk into wherever you’re going afterwards and not feel like a clown.”

They currently have other shirts and hats for sale on their website (www.apresbros.com). The ski suits will also be available exclusively online later this year.

The bros aren’t ready to quit their day jobs just yet, but they think they have products that will find a niche with the mountain crowd.

“For now it’s a hope and a dream,” Boone said.

scondon@aspentimes.com