Purchasing process underway for The Havens at Fanny Hill

A rendering of one of 10 homes on the market as part of the Havens at Fanny Hill development.

Jeff Brink/Courtesy Image

It’s hard to get more ski-in, ski-out than the Havens at Fanny Hill: the 10 yet-to-be-built homes in Snowmass Village are so close to the slopes that two viewing platforms currently located on the lots must be gated so skiers don’t use the structures as jumps or DIY park features as they cruise toward Base Village.

And after extensive council review during the planning process, those units are now on the market.

Slifer, Smith and Frampton Real Estate began accepting contracts for Havens homes Jan. 12. The deadline for multiple home purchases is 3 p.m. Sunday and the deadline for single home purchases is 3 p.m. Jan. 19; the seller will countersign that same day. Contracts can be submitted in person at the Slifer, Smith and Frampton office in Base Village or via email to Steve Harriage at steve@sliferrfv.com.

The single-family units, each with three or four bedrooms, range in price from $5.7 million to $8.4 million. Though separated from most of Base Village by Fanny Hill (the homes are located on the Wood Road side of the hill, near the area currently occupied by Snowmass Luminescence), the homes are considered part of the Base Village development managed by East West Partners.

Residents will have access to a number of amenities there, including a fitness center and the upcoming Village Pool, slated for completion in 2023.

Groundbreaking for The Havens and another Base Village property, Electric Pass Lodge, will likely occur in April, according to Andy Gunion, the Roaring Fork Valley managing partner for East West. The units are scheduled for completion by the 2022-23 ski season, per a news release.

“These residences really are a rare and special opportunity,” Gunion stated in the release. For more information, visit havenssnowmass.com.