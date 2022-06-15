Public tickets to Ideas, Health festivals on sale

Aspen Ideas Festival from June 2018.

There are several opportunities to attend the Aspen Ideas Festival and Aspen Ideas: Health, including individual tickets for the public to purchase, along with passes.

The festival will be held from June 22 to July 1 and brings together hundreds of leaders and innovators at the Aspen Institute for days of discussions over such issues as politics, business, health, science, the arts, education and more.

There are several options to experience the festival, either in Aspen or remotely. A limited number of general admission passes are available for purchase online at the Aspen Ideas Festival’s website .

The festival is divided into three segments, beginning with Aspen Ideas: Health (June 22-25); followed by festival 1 (June 25-28); and festival 2 (June 28-July 1).

Special rates are available for members of the Society of Fellows, those under 46 years old, first-time attendees, or full-time students. Call 970-544-7955 for more information.





Individual tickets will be on sale beginning Friday for more than 20 ticketed sessions that will take place on the Aspen Meadows campus and the Hotel Jerome ballroom.

For tickets, locations and the full agenda, visit http://www.aspenshowtix.com , or go to the Wheeler box office. Tickets will not be available at the door; they must be purchased in advance.

Among the individually ticketed events scheduled are the following:

• June 22, 7:30 p.m. — Curbing gun violence through public health: Health Affairs’ Alan Weil interviews former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams; AFFIRM at the Aspen Institute director Christopher Barsotti; and Megan Ranney, academic dean at Brown University’s School of Public Health.

• June 23, 8 p.m. — The power of psychedelics: Rachel Yehuda, director of the Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine; Andrew Penn, psychiatric nurse practitioner in the School of Nursing at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF); and Jeeshan Chowdhury, co-founder and CEO of Journey Colab, are interviewed by TED Health podcast host Shoshana Ungerleider.

• June 24, 8 p.m. — Art as medicine: NPR science correspondent Jon Hamilton leads a conversation with acting science advisor to the president, Francis Collins; acclaimed soprano Renée Fleming; and Sheila Johnson, founder and CEO of Salamander Hotels and Resorts, and co-founder of Black Entertainment Television.

• June 25, 8 p.m. — Janna Levin, astrophysicist and author, will give a visually guided tour of black holes and the role they play in our past and our future.

• June 26, 7 p.m. —Olympian Eileen Gu and WNBA Washington Mystics team owner Shelia Johnson will discuss Title IX with Tom Farrey, executive director of the Aspen Institutes’ Sports & Society program.

• June 27, 7 p.m. —Dark money and the globalization of corruption. NPR’s Mary Louise Kelley speaks to those willing to hold power to account, with Hermitage Capital Management CEO Bill Browder, and the founders of the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, Paul Radu and Drew Sullivan.

• June 28, 3 p.m. — The “Afternoon of Conversation” will include NBCUniversal Chairman César Conde; journalist Katie Couric, NPR’s Mary Louise-Kelly, and many special guests yet-to-be-announced.

• June 28, 7 p.m. — How wilderness transforms people and the planet: National Parks Service director Chuck Sams and Tompkins Conservation president and former Patagonia CEO Kristine Tompkins speak to NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz.

• June 29, 7 p.m. — “Tell Me More” with Kelly Corrigan. Join Corrigan for a double-header live taping of her popular PBS show with Katie Couric and constitutional legal expert Neal Katyal.

• June 30, 7 p.m. — Selma Blair: from Hollywood ingenue to Mean Baby memoirist. The “Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blond” actress discusses her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and commitment to advocacy with Sheinelle Jones of NBC’s “Today.”

Aspen Ideas Digital Pass is new this year and builds on online Aspen Ideas programming in 2020 and 2021.

The digital pass is $50 and will present the best of the in-person festival from June 27-30, giving attendees access to a curated sample of sessions and live, virtual-only Q&A sessions with distinguished speakers. Learn more at http://www.aspenideas.org/pages/aspen-ideas-digital .

To celebrate the opening of the Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies, the Aspen Ideas Festival is putting on a free screening of the documentary, The New Bauhaus, at 5 p.m. June 26 at Paepcke Auditorium.

A conversation with the film’s director, Alysa Nahmias and James Merle Thomas, the executive director of the Bayer Center, will follow the screening. Registration is required in advance at http://www.aspenshowtix.com . Enter the code BAUHAUS at checkout for a free ticket.