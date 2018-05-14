Public lands annual passes for sale at White River National Forest district offices

Public lands passes are now on sale from the U.S. Forest Service. Ninety-five percent of the funds from each pass sold at White River National Forest office locations are retained locally, which means passes purchased at the White River National Forest directly benefit local visitor programs and recreational opportunities.

All passes listed below are honored nationwide at U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sites. Each pass may vary in the specific benefits offered. None of the passes cover facilities and activities managed by private concessionaires.

• Annual Pass: ($80) For anyone to purchase, valid for 12 months.

• Senior Lifetime Pass or Annual Pass: (Lifetime $80) For U.S. citizens 62 years and older, valid for the lifetime of the passholder. (Annual $20) For U.S. citizens 62 years and older, valid for 12 months.

• Access Pass: (free) For U.S. citizens with proper documentation of a permanent disability, valid for the lifetime of the passholder.

• Annual Military Pass: (free) For active military personnel and their dependents, valid for 12 months.

• Fourth Grade Annual Pass: (free) For current fourth-grade students, valid for the duration of the fourth-grade school year through the following summer (September to August).

Passes are available at all White River National Forest offices that are open to the public in Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Meeker, Minturn and Silverthorne. For a complete list of office locations, visit fs.usda.gov/main/whiteriver/about-forest/districts.

For more information about recreation on the White River National Forest, call the Glenwood Springs Supervisor’s Office at 970-945-2521 or the local Forest Service District Office. For more information on the types of America the Beautiful National Parks & Federal Recreational Lands passes, including what fees are and are not covered by passes, visit store.usgs.gov/pass.