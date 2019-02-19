Public forum on Lift One plan for Aspen Mountain set for Wednesday night

The Aspen Times is hosting a public forum tonight on the ballot measure that asks city voters to approve or deny a redevelopment plan for the base of Aspen Mountain's west side.

Opponents and proponents of the Lift One Corridor Plan will debate the merits and details of project.

Voters are being asked to decide on two land-use ordinances that include over 320,000 square feet of commercial space, including two proposed lodges.

The Lift One Lodge is a 107,000-square-foot timeshare project and the Gorsuch Haus is 64,000 square feet. Together, they would offer 185 keys to the lodging inventory for the resort.

There also would be a new chairlift at Dean Street, a parking garage, a ski museum and refurbished Skiers Chalet buildings, among other amenities.

The one-hour forum will be held in Aspen City Council chambers in the basement of City Hall starting at 5:30 p.m.

The discussion will be aired on GrassRoots TV, channel 12 and on The Aspen Times Facebook page.

Email questions for either side of the project to Carolyn Sackariason at csackariason@aspentimes.com.