Public can Zoom in on Pandora’s pitch Wednesday

Friends of Pandora’s, a citizens’ group supporting Aspen Skiing Co.’s application for additional terrain on Aspen Mountain, will hold its second online, informational session at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The virtual meeting is open to the public and will allow people to ask questions about the proposed plans.

The proposed plans call for 153 new acres of lift-served skiing on the upper-east side of Ajax, adjacent to the existing Walsh’s run. The addition would equal 22% more expert and intermediate runs and gladed skiing on the upper-most reaches of the ski area’s permit boundary. The application will go before Pitkin County commissioners for a public hearing Aug. 25.

The Zoom link for this week’s information session is https://bit.ly/3iFhIZr .

The meeting ID is 826 4779 3906. The pass code is 162328

For questions or to offer comments, contact friendsofpandoras@gmail.com .