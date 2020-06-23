Public can comment about new North Star plan Wednesday

The Roaring Fork River winds through the 245 North Star Nature Preserve east of Aspen.

Jeremy Wallace/The Aspen Times

Pitkin County commissioners will take public comment early Wednesday afternoon on an updated management plan for the North Star Nature Preserve east of Aspen.

The plan will officially re-jigger the parking situation for the popular float trip through the preserve, including not allowing any parking along Highway 82 at the Stillwater Bridge takeout. Other new items for the preserve include installing a portable bathroom at the Wildwood put-in, making most of the float route a quiet zone and adding further protections for elk, beavers and other wildlife.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at noon and will be held online. In order to comment, members of the public can call 669-900-6833 or 929-205-6099. The webinar ID is 811-8995-6470 and password is 796056.

The meeting will also be available online through the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners webpage at pitkincounty.com by clicking on “county webcasts.” GrassRoots TV will carry the meeting live.