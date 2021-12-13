Public asked to weigh in on Aspen’s 310-unit housing project

The city of Aspen wants public input on the next stage of planning its 310-unit affordable housing project on the old lumberyard site at the Airport Business Center.

There are two open houses that will be held on Wednesday, from noon to 2 p.m. and again 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Limelight Hotel on Monarch Street.

After meeting with Aspen City Council this past November, the lumberyard team received additional direction on the project’s vision and guiding principles, as well as alternative parking site plans on the property, which is a 10.5-acre site on the east side of the business center.

“We are trying to optimize what council has directed us on and we have refined concepts on the table for folks to weigh in on,” said Chris Everson, the city’s affordable housing project manager.

As it is planned now, there would be 432 parking spaces onsite and there are four scenarios, including zero underground parking, as well as with one-third, half and two-thirds underground options.





Council in November favored parking structures on the perimeter of the site to serve as a barrier to Highway 82.

A two-story structure between the Aspen Mountain Rescue building and the business center has been conceptually designed that would accommodate about one-third of all of the parking, Everson said.

Everson said there also will be discussion about the layout of the apartment buildings, as well as the site itself.

“All of the buildings are fairly large, some larger than others,” he said, adding all of them are planned to be four stories.

City officials have gone to the public in the past couple of years to get insight on the project and are again asking for more input to help refine alternatives to the schematic designs.

Due to the pandemic, most of the outreach in the past year and a half have been through surveys via email and on the city’s online platforms about the project.

Everson said the city has been able to cure a robust contact list and received 800 responses when the survey was conducted last year.

During that time, there were over 80 new users a day for a month on the city’s website for the lumberyard project, Everson noted.

“We have gotten a lot of feedback from the community,” he said.

Project team members will be on hand at the open house to explain the plans to date, and a survey also will be available.

Questions on the survey will hit on topics like livability options such as two-level townhome style units or one level, and prioritizing spending preferences on the buildings being net-zero, more open space on the site or underground parking.

The project will cost hundreds of millions of dollars, and conversations about how to fund it will begin next year, Everson said.

For those who cannot attend the in-person community meetings Wednesday, the presentation materials and online survey will be available on the city’s online platform, aspencommunityvoice.com .

The event also will be livestreamed on the city of Aspen’s Facebook from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

The Limelight Hotel, owned by the Aspen Skiing Co., requires individuals 12 or older who come into the property to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19, and Pitkin County requires people to wear a mask.

