Protect the Dolores film tour to screen ‘The River of Sorrows’ at TACAW

The Protect the Dolores Film Tour, featuring “The River of Sorrows ” from award-winning production company Rig to Flip, is coming to The Arts Campus at Willits on Wednesday.

“The River of Sorrows” follows two pack rafters, Brett Davis and Annie Bussel, down the near-dry Dolores River as they navigate the complex issues facing the river and surrounding lands.

The film is touring the Western Slope alongside a community-led effort 50 years in the making to secure permanent protections for the public lands surrounding the Dolores River.

The tour is hosted by the Protect the Dolores Coalition and will feature a Q&A with a panel of guests.

The lands and waters featured in “The River of Sorrows” are among the last unprotected wild places in Colorado. The Dolores River cuts a path through the state’s national public lands as it flows from the San Juan Mountains through Canyon Country to its confluence with the Colorado River at the Utah state line. The waterway, once regarded as one of the top three Western river adventures, is among the most imperiled rivers in the Colorado River Basin, according to advocates for its protection.





The film will be followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A moderated by Paddy O’Connell.

Moderator: Paddy O’Connell (PaddyO) works in the outdoor industry as a freelance writer, creator, storyteller, voice over talent, and multimedia producer. He is based out of Carbondale.

works in the outdoor industry as a freelance writer, creator, storyteller, voice over talent, and multimedia producer. He is based out of Carbondale. Kerry Donovan, former state senator whose focus while serving two terms included public lands protections, climate change action, and supporting agriculture. Donovan lives in Eagle County, where she runs her family ranch.

former state senator whose focus while serving two terms included public lands protections, climate change action, and supporting agriculture. Donovan lives in Eagle County, where she runs her family ranch. Hattie Johnson, Southern Rockies stewardship director of American Whitewater and coordinator of the annual Gore Canyon Festival. Johnson is based in Carbondale.

Southern Rockies stewardship director of American Whitewater and coordinator of the annual Gore Canyon Festival. Johnson is based in Carbondale. Soren Jesperson, field director of the Colorado Wildlands Project and member of the Routt County Recreation and Conservation Roundtable. Jesperson lives in Steamboat Springs.

