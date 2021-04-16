Prosecutor notes link between Snowmass burglary defendants and Aspen vehicle thefts

Two men arrested for allegedly stealing a drone, a backpack, a bong, a camera, booze and other items from a Snowmass Village apartment unit also are suspects in the rash of vehicle thefts this week, a prosecutor said in court Friday.

Police arrested Perry Vresilovic and Caleb Rucker, both 19, on Friday morning on suspicion of theft from a Snowmass apartment after three tenants reported their residence had been burglarized late Thursday night.

Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin advised the two men Friday afternoon of the charges of fourth-degree felony burglary and fifth-degree felony theft.

In court, Deputy District Attorney Don Nottingham said that after the arrest of Vresilovic, police found on his person keys to a 2011 black Porsche Cayenne that had been reported stolen from the West End neighborhood Tuesday night. Aspen police on Friday also recovered the Porsche, according to Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn.

Two of the three vehicles stolen Tuesday had been recovered as of Friday, and the Porsche was returned to its owner, Linn said.

Linn said there is an “active search warrant” before a judge as it relates to the auto-thefts investigation, and Linn declined to say whether Vresilovic or Rucker are suspects.

“We’ll let the DA’s comment in court stand for itself,” he said.

Snowmass Police Chief Brian Olson also was reserved about the potential connection to the auto thefts.

“We might have found somebody of interest but we have not confirmed any connection,” he said. “And we are working with the Aspen Police Department.”

Snowmass police learned about Vresilovic, and later Rucker, after three roommates at Snowmass Club Commons reported Thursday night that items were missing from their apartment and they believed it had been burglarized, according to an arrest warrant affidavit prepared by Snowmass police officer Franz Zedlacher.

The roommates also said they suspected their neighbor Vresilovic, but police said they wanted some evidence before they queried him and they’d regroup the next day. After police left, the roommates took it upon themselves to go to Vresilovic’s residence and see for themselves. Vresilovic wasn’t home, but his roommate was and let the trio inspect Vresilovic’s bedroom. There, they saw their missing items in plain view and called 911.

Soon enough and because of the 911 call, Snowmass police returned to Snowmass Club Commons and later spotted Vresilovic and Rucker. A foot chase ensued with the suspects splitting in different directions. Police nabbed Rucker, who later confessed in jail to stealing some of the items, the affidavit said.

Police found and arrested Vresilovic later Friday morning at home of an Aspen resident, the affidavit said.

