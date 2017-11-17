Primary gas line struck along El Jebel Road

A contractor installing fiber optic cable along El Jebel Road struck a primary gas line Friday at about noon, according to Basalt Fire Chief Scott Thompson. The leak forced the fire department and Eagle County Sheriff's Office to divert traffic on El Jebel Road. Vehicles coming off Highway 82 were diverted in the El Jebel Plaza parking lot and onto Shadowrock Road. Traffic northbound on El Jebel Road were diverted onto Gillespie and Farve. The repairs are expected to take significant time.