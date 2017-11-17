 Primary gas line struck along El Jebel Road | AspenTimes.com

Primary gas line struck along El Jebel Road

Traffic diverted, repairs expected to take significant time

Scott Condon/The Aspen Times

Construction crews and firefighters wait Friday for Black Hills Energy’s game plan to fix a break in a gas line. A contractor hit the pipeline while installing fiber optic cable.

A contractor installing fiber optic cable along El Jebel Road struck a primary gas line Friday at about noon, according to Basalt Fire Chief Scott Thompson. The leak forced the fire department and Eagle County Sheriff's Office to divert traffic on El Jebel Road. Vehicles coming off Highway 82 were diverted in the El Jebel Plaza parking lot and onto Shadowrock Road. Traffic northbound on El Jebel Road were diverted onto Gillespie and Farve. The repairs are expected to take significant time.

