Pricey thefts in downtown Aspen Thursday may be related

Three significant thefts occurred in the downtown Aspen area within about an hour of each other Thursday, police said.

Little information was available Friday about the thefts as Aspen police officers were busy investigating several cases. However, Detective Adriano Minniti said a bag was stolen from Gucci on Galena Street, a MacBook computer was stolen from the iPro Center on Hyman Avenue and a brand-new GMC pickup was taken, all on Friday afternoon.

While Aspen police believe two of the thefts may be related, Minniti said, police are treating them as three separate cases for now.

The truck was recovered Friday outside Leadville with damage to the inside, said Aspen police Sgt. Rick Magnuson.

Aspen police are continuing to investigate the thefts.