Preservation expert employs forensics to restore historic buildings locally and abroad

Natalie Feinberg Lopez testing the frescos at a church outside of Milan, Italy, for identification of pigments for the restoration team.

Natalie Feinberg Lopez/Courtesy Photo

Like a proton pack for the Ghostbusters, Natalie Feinberg Lopez uses her extremely rare technology to discover secrets and what might be haunting historic walls.

Feinberg Lopez, a former historic preservation officer for the city of Aspen, is an architectural conservator, which means she uses forensic and materials science to preserve old buildings.

It’s the obscure hand-held X-ray fluorescence spectrometer that enhances her job. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian and the Getty have this tool, but few exist in this region.

One of Feinberg Lopez’s ongoing studies is in Furore, Italy. Natalie Feinberg Lopez/Courtesy Photo

She said her spectrometer, more expensive than a luxury car, is invaluable to her work in building preservation, most of which is with retrofits of historic structures.

“I have a complex understanding of codes and permit processes, which has landed me projects around the world, many ongoing due to the nature of the work,” Feinberg Lopez said of her 25-year career.





She’s also now the owner’s representative for the Aspen Film Isis Theatre, which will be undergoing a historic preservation later this year. Historic translates to any building built more than 50 years ago; think 1973 and before.

It was a different historic building, The Wheeler Opera House, that inspired Feinberg Lopez to relocate to Aspen two and a half years ago. Her work, combined with numerous city partners on the Wheeler Opera House restoration project, recently won the award for excellence in preservation from the Historic Preservation Commission and the city of Aspen in June.

“Natalie exposed me to a different and unique trade that I have never seen in my project career, and it was both interesting and educational to learn from her expertise as she was an integral part to the Wheeler Masonry Restoration Project,” said Robert Schober, the city’s capital asset director.

Mia Valley of Valley Fine Art said, “She did a great job with the outside of the Wheeler where my art gallery is located. Natalie was incredibly thorough and professional, and the result of the job was fantastic.”

As the owner’s rep for the theatre, Feinberg Lopez will be making sure that the team is thinking globally and acting locally, and doing it as economically as possible. She’ll track the timeline and makes sure the schedule stays tight.

She built up her historical preservation consulting business during her tenure in Boulder. She has worked in 45 of the 50 states as well as internationally.

Here in Colorado, her work is extensive, including an eight-year project on the Colorado State Capital. She’s studied and prepared materials for restoration of the Hinsdale Court House, the trial location of infamous cannibal Alfred Packer.

Other state projects have included the Chautauqua Sustainability & Resilience Strategy in Boulder, and Salida’s Five & Dime and their veterans wall.

“One of my most beloved projects in Aspen includes the Marolt Open Space, which has several buildings,” said Feinberg Lopez. “One is the Zapancis family home that was moved downtown Aspen when the police station was built. It was a fabulous time capsule; doors were shut in 1960. It had all the original wallpaper from the 1880s inside with many layers over time.”

She also worked on The Aspen Times’ historic location on Main Street, now part of The Hotel Jerome.

Internationally, Feinberg Lopez is working on a world heritage site that has had issues with climate change on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

“I’ve been using the XRF for testing deterioration patterns due to sea water erosion and contamination,” she said.

Lopez Feinberg said she is excited about her new role in the Roaring Fork Valley.

“I’ve been having conversations up and down the valley with city governments and how I can be useful with them,” she said.

Her expertise includes everything from decoding layers of walls from centuries of plaster, wallpaper and brick to planning for the city’s usage of existing historic buildings.

“My experience in Aspen has changed my preservation perspective to understand the intense pressures in mountain communities that deal with tourism and affordable housing, and to balance that with climate change,” she said.

Feinberg Lopez is also working with multiple cities to revamp their historic preservation agenda to be inclusive of all peoples, add elements of sustainability and resilience to their city plans, and come up with solutions for affordable housing while reusing their historic building stock.