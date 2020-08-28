Preschooler tests positive for COVID-19, Aspen Cottage Preschool shut down

Aspen School District’s Cottage Preschool did not open Friday because one of its students tested positive this week for the COVID-19 virus, school officials confirmed Friday.

“We were notified late yesterday (Thursday) of a positive case of COVID-19 in our preschool and a number of adults and students have been ordered into quarantine,” said David Baugh, ASD superintendent.

Four preschoolers and four parents are now in quarantine, and the school has been indefinitely closed, said Baugh, who is meeting with public health officials Friday day to further assess the situation.

The Cottage Preschool is being closed “out of an abundance of caution,” Baugh said.

Preschoolers at the Cottage are mainly children of school district faculty and staff, but it also is open to the general public.

Under current arrangements, the Cottage has operated its five classrooms through the cohort style.

“The only students exposed were the four students in the classroom that day,” Baugh said, “and those students have been asked to quarantine.”

Students at the middle and high schools are currently taking classes remotely.

Aspen Elementary School students are scheduled to begin a scaled-down version of in-person classes starting Sept. 8.

This is a developing story that will be updated.