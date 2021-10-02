Preps: Aspen volleyball splits weekend games, soccer teams get needed wins

The Aspen High School volleyball team hosts Delta on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, inside the AHS gymnasium.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

The Aspen High School volleyball team snapped a two-game skid on Saturday with a 3-1 win over visiting Cedaredge inside the AHS gymnasium. The Bruins won the first set, 25-13, but the Skiers answered back by winning the next three by scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-8.

The win came a day after Aspen was swept at home by Delta on Friday. The Panthers won by scores of 25-13, 25-18 and 27-25.

Aspen is now 5-3 overall and 3-1 in league play. Delta sits atop the league with a perfect 7-0 record (9-4 overall). Basalt, which did not play this past weekend, is 7-4 overall and also 3-1 in league play.

The Skiers are next scheduled to host Vail Mountain in a non-league game on Tuesday evening, while the Longhorns play at Cedaredge that same night.

Aspen, Basalt soccer teams get wins

The Aspen High School boys soccer team returned to the win column on Saturday with a 2-1 league victory over Palisade. The game was played in Grand Junction.





The Skiers improved to 5-3-1 overall and 2-1-1 in league play. AHS had been 0-2-1 over its previous three games before the weekend. As it stands, Aspen is off until next Saturday when it plays at Ridgway.

The Basalt soccer team also returned to the win column on Saturday with a 5-3 league victory over winless Delta on the BHS field. Basalt’s other win this season also came over the Panthers back on Aug. 24 by a score of 3-0.

BHS (2-8 overall, 1-4 league) is scheduled to host Coal Ridge on Tuesday. Everyone is currently chasing No. 9-ranked Roaring Fork (9-1, 6-0) in the league standings.

Basalt’s Maley wins XC meet in Delta

The Basalt High School cross country team competed Friday at Pantherfest, a meet hosted by Delta at Confluence Park.

BHS junior Katelyn Maley won the race in a sprint finish, her time of 17 minutes, 36.5 seconds edging out Fruita Monument’s Jadyn Heil (17:36.6) at the line. Glenwood Springs senior Ella Johnson was third in the girls race in 17:47.2, while BHS junior Ava Lane was seventh in 18:46.3.

The Basalt girls finished third as a team with 87 points, while Glenwood was fourth with 95 points. Battle Mountain won the meet with 52 points, followed closely in second by Fruita Monument’s 53 points.

Battle Mountain also rolled to the boys team win with 24 points, followed in second by Grand Junction Central’s 43 points. The Huskies had four of the top six finishers, including race winner Sullivan Middaugh (15:30.6).

Aspen cross country had the weekend off. The Skiers are scheduled to host their home race this coming Saturday near the high school. Regionals are scheduled for Oct. 22 in New Castle.

Softball heads for home

The Aspen High School softball team did not play this past weekend. AHS (0-15) is scheduled to close out its regular season this coming week with road games Tuesday at Cedaredge and Friday in Rifle.

Basalt (5-12) also was off this past weekend and is scheduled to next play Tuesday at Meeker before closing out its regular season Thursday in Rifle.

acolbert@aspentimes.com